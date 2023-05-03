UrduPoint.com

Airbus Net Profit Plunges As Deliveries Drop

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Airbus net profit plunges as deliveries drop

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Wednesday its revenues and net profit fell during the first quarter of the year as deliveries dropped amid continuing supply chain difficulties

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Wednesday its revenues and net profit fell during the first quarter of the year as deliveries dropped amid continuing supply chain difficulties.

The company delivered 127 aircraft in the first three months of this year, down from 142 during the same period last year.

While this had only a modest impact on revenue, which dipped two percent to 11.76 billion ($13.0 billion), net profit fell by 62 percent to 466 million euros.

"We continue to face an adverse operating environment that includes in particular persistent tensions in the supply chain," said chief executive Guillaume Faury.

Airbus posted a record profit of 4.2 billion Euros in 2022 despite supply chain problems limiting its ability to raise production.

The company slashed production and jobs during the pandemic when airlines halted most operations, and it has had trouble scaling production back up, as have some of its suppliers.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine also complicated sourcing certain parts.

Revenues generated by Airbus' commercial aircraft activities decreased by five percent year-on-year, mainly reflecting the lower deliveries, the company said.

The company's defence and space unit saw revenues drop by six percent, while the helicopter unit jumped by 26 percent as deliveries rose.

The first quarter performance was also hit by a charge of 360 million euros due to a change in the value of the US Dollar from when some pre-payments were made to settlement when aircraft were delivered.

The company said it's 2023 outlook remains unchanged, which is for commercial aircraft deliveries to rise from 661 last year to 720 this year.

That outlook is based upon no additional disruptions to the world economy or air traffic, as well as to its supply chain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Dollar Russia Company Traffic Same From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia to Make 3 New Spacesuits Designed for Space ..

Russia to Make 3 New Spacesuits Designed for Spacewalks in 2024-2025 - Roscosmos

49 seconds ago
 127 perish in Rwanda flooding, landslides

127 perish in Rwanda flooding, landslides

51 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

54 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

55 seconds ago
 PCP's delegation visits Institute of Pharmacy, SMB ..

PCP's delegation visits Institute of Pharmacy, SMBBMU Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Nine dead, seven injured in Belgrade school shooti ..

Nine dead, seven injured in Belgrade school shooting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.