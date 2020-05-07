UrduPoint.com
Airbus Plane Deliveries In April Almost Halve To 14 Pieces Compared To March

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Airbus Plane Deliveries in April Almost Halve to 14 Pieces Compared to March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Airbus aircraft manufacturer delivered nine planes to its customers in April compared to 14 deliveries fulfilled in March, the company said on Thursday.

"In April 2020 we logged 9 net orders - taking our total net orders for 2020 to 299 aircraft so far. Last month also marked the delivery of 14 jets, including the first 100% e-deliveries to @flymepegasus," Airbus said on Twitter.

According to the company, by April 30, Airbus' gross orders in 2020 totaled 365 aircraft, however after a number of cancellations the net orders stand at 299 aircraft.

Airbus is one of the largest aerospace and defense enterprises in the world. It comprises the Airbus SAS unit that produces passenger aircraft, as well as Airbus Defense and Space and Airbus Helicopters units. The number of employees stood at 136,500 as of March 31.

In the first quarter of 2020, the net loss of Airbus attributable to shareholders of the company amounted to 481 million Euros ($524 million) against profits standing at 40 million euros ($43.5 million) a year earlier.

