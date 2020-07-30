UrduPoint.com
Airbus Posts Net Loss Of 1.9 Billion Euros

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Airbus posts net loss of 1.9 billion euros

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Airbus announced Thursday net losses of 1.9 billion Euros ($2.2 bn) in the first six months after a two-fold drop in aircraft delivery as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The European airline had used 12.4 billion euros in assets in the first six months of the year and was "aiming to not burn through more" in the second half of 2020, thanks to new measures, the firm said in a statement.

