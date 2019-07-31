Airbus profits soar as rival Boeing stumbles

European planemaker Airbus on Wednesday posted robust half-year profits on strong demand from airlines for more fuel-efficient jets, in stark contrast to its US archrival Boeing, suffering from the grounding of a flagship plane

"The industry fundamentals remain solid," with healthy passenger traffic and high load factors, or the average number of seats filled on a flight, Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said during a conference call.

Revenues climbed 24 percent in the first half of 2019 to 30.1 billion Euros ($33.6 billion), while net profit surged to 1.2 billion euros from 496 million euros in the same period last year.

The results come a day after Air France-KLM placed a huge order for 60 of Airbus's new Canadian-made A220-300 planes, which are cheaper to fly and emit fewer carbon emissions on short and medium-haul flights.

The bulk of the gains, however, came from increased production of its hugely popular A320 single-aisle planes, in particular the latest NEO versions equipped with more efficient engines.

Airbus has delivered 294 A320s so far this year, making up most of the 389 aircraft delivered in total over the period, and confirmed its goal of 880 to 890 deliveries for the year.

The plane is the direct competitor to Boeing's 737 MAX, which has been grounded indefinitely after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people, one involving Indonesia's Lion Air and the other involving an Ethiopian Airlines jet.

As Boeing, which reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss in the April-June period, battles to fix the problem and restore airlines' confidence, Airbus has been working to win over new clients.

It has booked a net 88 new orders so far this year, mainly for A320s.