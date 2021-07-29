UrduPoint.com
Airbus Raises Forecast After Q1 Net Profit Of 2.2 Bn Euros

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Airbus raises forecast after Q1 net profit of 2.2 bn euros

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Airbus on Thursday posted a net profit of 2.2 billion Euros ($2.6 billion) in the first quarter thanks to strong aircraft deliveries compared to the previous year, causing the company to revise its forecast upwards for the year.

The European plane manufacturer now expects to deliver 600 planes this year, instead of the previously estimated 566, the number delivered in 2020. It now forecasts an adjusted operating profit of 4 billion euros for the year.

