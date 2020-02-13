Airbus reports 2019 net loss of 1.36 bn euros: statement

Airbus on Thursday reported a net loss of 1.36 billion euros in 2019 after being hit by a 3.6-billion-euro fine over a bribery scandal and extra development costs for the A400M transport aircraft

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Airbus on Thursday reported a net loss of 1.36 billion Euros in 2019 after being hit by a 3.6-billion-euro fine over a bribery scandal and extra development costs for the A400M transport aircraft.

The firm said operating profits rose to 6.9 billion euros ($7.5 billion), adding that it expected to deliver about 880 commercial planes in 2020 against 863 in 2019.