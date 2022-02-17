Airbus returns to profit in 2021 at record 4.2 bn euros

European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses, with deliveries rising as it navigates pandemic disruptions to the travel industry, company results showed Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses, with deliveries rising as it navigates pandemic disruptions to the travel industry, company results showed Thursday.

Net profit surged to 4.2 billion Euros ($4.8 billion) with deliveries of aircraft rising eight percent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.