Airbus Says AirAsia X Places $5 Billion Order

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X has ordered 42 Airbus aircraft worth a total catalogue price of five billion dollars, Airbus said Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X has ordered 42 Airbus aircraft worth a total catalogue price of five billion Dollars, Airbus said Friday.

The Malaysian carrier has placed a firm order for 12 long-range A330neo planes and 30 medium-range A321XLR models, the European aircraft manufacturer said in a statement.

Major purchases are often finalised at a discount to the official catalogue price.

The deal takes to 78 the total number of A330neo ordered by AirAsia X, Airbus said.

Airbus launched the A321XLR only this year, at the Paris Air Show, and expects to roll it out starting in 2023.

The single-aisle's aircraft range is 15 percent above that of its predecessor model, the A321LR, making it a cost-effective alternative to long-haul widebody planes.

AirAsia boss Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the the aircraft type will allow the airline to offer flights to new destinations.

Air Asia X, which flies to 31 destinations across Asia, Australia, the middle East and the US, claims that it has "the lowest unit cost base of any long-haul airline in the world".

