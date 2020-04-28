UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus To Furlough 3,200 Staff At UK's Broughton Factory Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Airbus to Furlough 3,200 Staff at UK's Broughton Factory Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Airbus will furlough 3,200 workers at its wing-assembly factory in the UK city of Broughton, according to a statement seen by media on Monday.

The plane manufacturer said it would apply the UK government's Coronavirus Job Retention scheme, according to the ITV news channel.

The initiative will allow the company's employees in the United Kingdom to retain up to 80 percent of their usual earnings. Over a half of the factory's workforce will be affected.

Airbus employs 13,500 people in the United Kingdom. It admitted over the weekend that it was losing cash rapidly and fighting for survival after the pandemic brought global air travel to a halt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Company Job United Kingdom Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss re ..

20 seconds ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

1 hour ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

1 hour ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

2 hours ago

UEFA releases 236 mn euros to aid member federatio ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.