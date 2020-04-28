(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Airbus will furlough 3,200 workers at its wing-assembly factory in the UK city of Broughton, according to a statement seen by media on Monday.

The plane manufacturer said it would apply the UK government's Coronavirus Job Retention scheme, according to the ITV news channel.

The initiative will allow the company's employees in the United Kingdom to retain up to 80 percent of their usual earnings. Over a half of the factory's workforce will be affected.

Airbus employs 13,500 people in the United Kingdom. It admitted over the weekend that it was losing cash rapidly and fighting for survival after the pandemic brought global air travel to a halt.