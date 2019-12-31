UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aircraft Manufacturer KAI To Develop 3 Satellites By 2025

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:57 AM

Aircraft manufacturer KAI to develop 3 satellites by 2025

Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday it will develop three satellites by 2025 in the second phase of the country's satellite development project

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday it will develop three satellites by 2025 in the second phase of the country's satellite development project.

KAI and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) plan to jointly develop three midsized satellites that are capable of conducting space science research, responding to natural disasters and observing forests in a 180 billion-won (US$156 million) project, KAI said in a statement.

The National Research Foundation of Korea will finance the project, it said.

In the first phase of the project, KAI and KARI developed two satellites, with the first undergoing firing tests and the second under construction, the statement said.

KAI said it aims to test-fire the third and fourth satellites in 2023 and the fifth in 2025.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Firing South Korea Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Builders, developers asked to wait for next budget ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japa ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

Rapidly grown religious intolerance in India depic ..

4 minutes ago

UK to use satellite technology to help tackle clim ..

4 minutes ago

China probes pneumonia outbreak for SARS links: st ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.