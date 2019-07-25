Aircraft sales soar in June, boosting US durable goods

US civilian aircraft sales raced higher in June after months of weakness from Boeing's 737 MAX crisis, a badly-needed boost for the US manufacturing sector, according to government data released Thursday

But the data also showed a steep downward revision to sales in May, making the increase in June appear bigger and holding down overall sales in the second quarter.

Sales of big-ticket, US-made durable goods rose by a better than-expected two percent to $246 billion in June after two straight months of declines, the Commerce Department said in its latest report.

But the bounce in June came after May sales were downgraded toshow a 2.3 percent decline, far larger than the 1.3 percent drop originally reported.

There was a whopping 75.5 percent increase in sales of civilian aircraft last month, a rebound after months in which US aviation giant Boeing experienced a drought in new orders.