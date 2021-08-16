Airfares for Pakistan-UAE go high after PCR test facilities at airports

(@fidahassanain)

The passengers flying from Pakistan to UAE would have to shell out hefty amounts, as a one-way ticket now costs nearly double the average airfare that passengers used to pay prior to the suspension of flights four months ago.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th , 2021) Amid pent-up demand and limited availability of passenger flights, Airfares for Pakistan-UAE have touched the sky.

The airfares have gone up after implementation of rapid PCR test facilities at airports in Pakistan.

Airblue website said that one-way airfares from Islamabad to Sharjah for August 17 cost an eye-watering Rs92,920 (approx. Dh2,075) and a one-way Lahore to Sharjah ticket on August 18 cost would be Rs84,033 (approx. Dh1,875).

Likewise, one-way airfare on flydubai’s Karachi to Dubai flight on August 18 costs Rs95,295 (approx. Dh2,135) per passenger.

The UAE recently eased a travel ban on passengers from Pakistan and five other countries, including India, but made it mandatory for passengers to carry out a rapid PCR test, which should be conducted within airport premises. Pakistan has set up laboratories at all its international airports to conduct rapid PCR tests for UAE-bound passengers.

Bharat Aidasani, managing partner of Pluto Travels, said airfares were very high because flights were suspended for four months. As a result, a lot of people are still stranded and wish to return to their jobs or take care of business.

“The airfares will remain high till the end of this month because of strong demand, as a lot of people want to return to the UAE on an urgent basis. Airlines also had a lot of ticket cancellations due to the suspension of flights. Moreover, flights are limited, therefore the airfares are high. However, the airlines may increase frequencies on Pakistan-UAE routes,” said Aidasani.

“It will take another 20 days or so before the airfares return to a more realistic level.”

Mohammad Tamoor, an expat, said that he managed to buy tickets but against heavy amount. “My friends suggested me that I should quarantine in a third country and then fly to the UAE. But that’s even more expensive and affordability was certainly an issue for me,” he added.