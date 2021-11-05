Airline giant IAG shrinks loss to 574 mn euros

IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, announced Friday that its third-quarter net loss shrank sharply on the lifting of Covid travel restrictions

London, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, announced Friday that its third-quarter net loss shrank sharply on the lifting of Covid travel restrictions.

The loss after taxation stood at 574 million Euros ($664 million) in the three months to September compared with 1.

8 billion euros a year earlier, IAG said in a statement, adding it experienced a "significant recovery" as skies reopened.

