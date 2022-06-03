Aisha Ghous briefed on 5-year plan on UN Women in Pakistan

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha held a meeting with a delegation of UN Women headed by Country Representative Ms. Sharmeela Rasool at Finance Division here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha held a meeting with a delegation of UN Women headed by Country Representative Ms. Sharmeela Rasool at Finance Division here on Friday.

Asian Capital Market expert Nobuyuka Imamura and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The delegate gave a brief overview of the 5-year plan of UN Women in Pakistan during which it was shared that UN Women was working on multiple levels for promoting gender equality through women empowerment in all segments of society in Pakistan.

A number of gender responsive plans and policies have been designed in consultation with various stakeholders in Pakistan for creating conducive and enabling environment for girls and women of Pakistan for the realization of their full potential.

Matters pertaining to the economic empowerment of the women in Pakistan were discussed.

It was informed that the UN Women was working on how to give more access to women in Pakistan to the financial and capital markets specially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The country representative informed that UN Women is compiling a report on the status of women in Pakistan which will be ready by the end of this year.

The Minister of State for Finance and Revenue appreciated and acknowledged the role of UN women in Pakistan and extended all out support of the present government.