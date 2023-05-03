UrduPoint.com

Ajay Banga Selected As World Bank President

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Ajay Banga Selected as World Bank President

The World Bank announced on Wednesday that its executive directors selected Ajay Banga to be the next President for a five-year term that begins on June 2

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The World Bank announced on Wednesday that its executive directors selected Ajay Banga to be the next President for a five-year term that begins on June 2.

"The Executive Directors of the World Bank today selected Ajay Banga as President of the World Bank for a five-year term beginning June 2, 2023," the World Bank said in a press release.

Banga is former CEO of Mastercard and currently serves as vice chairman at the growth equity firm General Atlantic. Banga also worked on the US President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations and co-chaired the Partnership for Central America alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank June

Recent Stories

JPMorgan Declines Comment on Possibility of Proces ..

JPMorgan Declines Comment on Possibility of Processing 40 Russian Grain Export P ..

3 minutes ago
 Oil Selloff Deepens as Federal Reserve Ponders New ..

Oil Selloff Deepens as Federal Reserve Ponders New Interest Rate Hike in Softeni ..

3 minutes ago
 PAC chairman summons SC Registrar on May 16

PAC chairman summons SC Registrar on May 16

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Kiev Did Not Attack Putin or Moscow

Zelenskyy Says Kiev Did Not Attack Putin or Moscow

4 minutes ago
 Two health facilities to be digitized

Two health facilities to be digitized

3 minutes ago
 Baloch opens Khuzdar Block in NUST Quetta campus

Baloch opens Khuzdar Block in NUST Quetta campus

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.