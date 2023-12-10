AJK IRD (South Zone) achieves targets for fiscal year 2023-2024

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 10 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2023) In Azad Jammu Kashmir, the South Zone of the State-run Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has marked historical revenue achievement so far in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year 2023-2024, it was officially said.

"South Zone has successfully surpassed the allocated budgetary target up to November, 2023 with a significant ascend of Rs.7 Billion", disclosed Dr. Shazia Habib, Commissioner Inland Revenue Deptt., AJK, South Zone.

Elaborating, Dr. Shazia Habib told APP here on Sunday that during the Financial Year 2023-2024, the South Zone has been allocated a revenue target of Rs.39.14 billion on account of income tax, GST, FED, education Cess etc, proportionate of which up to November, 2023 comes at Rs.12.39 billion.

As against it, the South Zone through its brilliant performance and effective strategies has collected tax revenue to the tune of Rs.19.37 billion by the end of November, 2023 with a remarkable increase of Rs.7 billion, which is a recorded increase and is marked as a milestone in Departmental history.

" The outstanding performance of South Zone is further proven by the fact that almost 50% of the annual target has been achieved in the first 5 months of the ongoing fiscal year. These laurels have only become possible because of thorough hard work and tireless efforts of the entire departmental team of South Zone, she added.

She continued that a comparative analysis of revenue collections between the current fiscal year with that of the previous financial year reveals that South Zone had recorded tax collection of Rs.11.15 Billion up to November, 2022 (F.Y 2022-2023) whereas, during the financial year 2023-2024, the revenue collections by the close of November 2023 are recorded at Rs.19.37 billion with mega increase Rs.8 billion giving out the growth rate of 74%. This figural achievement itself is a testimony to the high performance of the South Zone of the Department.

"Reviewing the outstanding achievements of South Zone, the Prime Minister of AJ&K, most Senior Minister GoAJ&K and Chairman AJ&K Central board of Revenue/Secretary Inland Revenue applauded the commendable performance of South Zone towards thriving revenue achievements during the ongoing fiscal year. They strongly hoped that the South Zone will continue its streak successfully towards till end of Financial Year 2023-2024", she said.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue Deptt Dr. Shazia Habib has further said that the South Zone in the light of directives of the Prime Minister of AJ&K is concentrating on different Sectors for boosting the revenue potential and working competence of the Department. The Zone Commissioner has highlighted that there is considerable scope for broadening the tax base of the State and for this purpose, comprehensive survey drives shall soon be launched within the respective jurisdictional areas for the detection, identification and tax registration of new cases, which will not only lead to expansion in tax base but also shall have manifold impacts on State’s economy and shall further strengthen the State’s financial worth.

The IRD South Zone Commissioner stated, while responding to a question, that the Department of Inland Revenue was being equipped with modern-day techniques and facilities to bring this organization at par with Federal Board of Revenue, Government of Pakistan. Automation of the Inland Revenue Department is in full swing with the venture of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (FBR) and results are outstanding. Online filing of Tax Returns, online tax registration & e-enrollments and online tax payments are some of the key features of the automation system.

Soon these facilities shall further be expanded by the inclusion of other tax modules in the System, which is a continuous development, which will further pave the way for revenue enhancements and shall lead to economic stability and prosperity of the State, Dr. Habib added.