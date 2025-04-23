Open Menu

AJK IRD-sponsored IT-generated POS System Yields Attractive Increase In Per-annum Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM

AJK IRD-sponsored IT-generated POS system yields attractive increase in per-annum sale

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) achieved an unprecedented breakthrough in tax collection for the national exchequer with a tremendous raise of the levies through introduction of the latest IT-generated POS (Payment On Sales) in the state particularly in the region's main economic Hub - Mirpur as compared to all previous fiscal years, official sources has said.

"AJK POS enhanced revenue of AJK from brands manifold (400% - 800%) since the recent introduction of the POS system by Inland Revenue Department (IRD), South Region", Commissioner IRD ( South), Syed Ansar Hussain said in an interview to APP here.

Unveiling the salient features of the healthy output of the POS system, he added that monthly sales tax returns yet filed showed tremendous increase in tax realized.

For instance a famous foot brand having outlets allover AJK was depositing round about Rs. One lac per month in lieu of Sales tax before POS regime, he underlined, adding that after shifting to POS it has deposited Rs 6 millions.

"Another instance from a famous clothing brand which used to deposit Rs 1.5 to 2 lac per month in pre-POS environment has deposited Rs. 11 Million after POS implementation", Ansar revealed

Overall impact of per annum raise in sales tax and income tax collection through implementation of POS rose to Rs. 1 billion plus, which, indeed, was acknowledged and appreciated at the highest level, he added.

The IRD South Commissioner underlined that in March 2024, the sales tax collected from all brands (including clothing brands, footwear and food chains) was Rs. 21 Millions {without POS}, adding "But right after the launching of POS in March 2025 the sales tax collection jumped exceptionally by 40 brands which have been integrated with AJK POS collecting Rs 154 Millions after POS,"

He further said the Task Force made by CIR and round-the-clock monitoring by this force helped a great deal in the real implementation of AJK POS in this short period.

Latest Technology was used to monitor the success of the grand project, the Commissioner said, adding that Whatsapp group of Task force created and all members of task force ( Inspectors and Excise constables) were included along with DC-IRs having jurisdiction of the brands.

He said that the IT officers were also part as he himself monitored all field activities of AJK POS task force members round the clock and ordered shut down/ sealing of various outlets during the period after 11th Feb 2025 when PM AJK inaugurated the system.

"Thus, the IRD South, through implementation of AJK POS invoicing system in the region set forth a standard model of implementation equipped with IT technology and human resource best usage to generate maximum results, he asserted. Syed Ansar Hussain pointed out that same model implemented in PRAs and FBR could change the financial destiny.

APP /ahr/378

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

3 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

12 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

12 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

12 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

12 hours ago
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

12 hours ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

12 hours ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

12 hours ago
 All out efforts being made to strengthen democrati ..

All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..

12 hours ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street cri ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect

12 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Indepe ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business