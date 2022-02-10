AJK IT Minister calls on Mian Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Information Technology (IT) Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal called on Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal briefed the AJK Minister that Punjab had vast investment opportunities in various sectors including information technology.

He said that conducive environment for investment and provision of best facilities to investors was being ensured. He said there was no denying the importance and usefulness of information technology in modern times.

Special technology zones would be set up in nine divisions of Punjab. The first special technology zone would be set up at TEVTA Secretariat in Lahore, he said and added the creation of special technology zones would boost the IT sector.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that new investment in IT sector would create new employment opportunities.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Information Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal said that effective measures had been taken for the promotion of information technology and investment in Punjab. "We will benefit from the experiences of Punjab and the opportunities available here," he added.