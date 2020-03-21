UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Suspends Inter-provincial Transport For Three Days Amid Coronavirus Fears

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:24 PM

AJK suspends inter-provincial transport for three days amid Coronavirus fears

The government officials said that No public transport vehicle would be allowed to leave from or enter anywhere in the state.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Azad Jammu & Kashmir government completely suspended inter-provincial transport for three days from today (Saturday) under health emergency imposed to prevent the threat of coronavirus.

The government officials said that No public transport vehicle would be allowed to leave from or enter anywhere in the state.

The government warned that violators would be punished under Epidemic Diseases Act.

The ban would also apply to local public transport.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicle Jammu From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered in Multan

14 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan Provides video conference System T ..

18 minutes ago

Road accident kills three,injures another in Vihar ..

15 minutes ago

Coronavirus hits Uruguay's mate drinkers

15 minutes ago

‘When this is over’

42 minutes ago

Chinese firm ensures rice seed supply for Pakistan ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.