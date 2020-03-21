AJK suspends inter-provincial transport for three days amid Coronavirus fears

(@fidahassanain)

The government officials said that No public transport vehicle would be allowed to leave from or enter anywhere in the state.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Azad Jammu & Kashmir government completely suspended inter-provincial transport for three days from today (Saturday) under health emergency imposed to prevent the threat of coronavirus.

The government warned that violators would be punished under Epidemic Diseases Act.

The ban would also apply to local public transport.