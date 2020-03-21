AJK Suspends Inter-provincial Transport For Three Days Amid Coronavirus Fears
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:24 PM
MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Azad Jammu & Kashmir government completely suspended inter-provincial transport for three days from today (Saturday) under health emergency imposed to prevent the threat of coronavirus.
The government officials said that No public transport vehicle would be allowed to leave from or enter anywhere in the state.
The government warned that violators would be punished under Epidemic Diseases Act.
The ban would also apply to local public transport.