AJK To Unveil Budget On June 18
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:41 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government will announce its annual budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 on June 18, said a notification issued here.
Minister for finance Dr Najeeb Naqi will present the budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 and revised budget for the current fiscal year in the legislative Assembly session.