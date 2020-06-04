AJK to unveil budget on June 18

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government will announce its annual budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 on June 18, said a notification issued here

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government will announce its annual budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 on June 18, said a notification issued here.

Minister for finance Dr Najeeb Naqi will present the budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 and revised budget for the current fiscal year in the legislative Assembly session.