Ajman Department Of Economic Development Links Digital Services With Ajman Pay

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:44 PM

Ajman Department of Economic Development links digital services with Ajman Pay

H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Al Nuaimi: “Ajman Pay positions the emirate of Ajman at the forefront of digital transformation and business competitiveness”

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) As part of its commitment to effectively adopt Ajman’s vision of a digital economy, Ajman Department of Economic Development has announced that it will link its digital services with Ajman Pay.

The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Economic Development. He said that Ajman Pay solidifies the collaborative efforts of Ajman’s government departments to position the emirate of Ajman at the forefront of digital transformation and business competitiveness, in line with the directives and aspirations of the wise leadership and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

“Ajman Department of Economic Development is keen to keep abreast of the latest technology developments in the financial services sector and contribute to building a sustainable and diversified economy based on knowledge and innovation. We value the efforts of Ajman’s Department of Finance to launch Ajman Pay, which meets all customer needs, guarantees security and efficiency, saves time and ensures convenient services,” he said.

His Excellency Ali Issa Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ajman Department of Economic Development, stressed that the partnership with Ajman Pay exemplifies their initiatives to ensure that their digital services are satisfactory to customers. “The happiness of customers is our top priority, a reason why we have decided to innovate our offerings through linking our digital services with Ajman Pay—which offers multiple payment options that are easy, convenient and secure. The first phase will include linking the services that do not require external approval from the partners, as they will later be linked with Ajman Pay.” he said.

H.E. Ali Issa Al Nuaimi also pointed out that with this collaboration, it has become easier for the department to conduct its digital service transactions—including booking economic names, issuing, renewing or revoking an economic license, pay stakeholder fines, and many other services.

“We aim at highlighting the significant collaboration between all government departments in Ajman, which will eventually lead to the digitalization of all government services,” H.E. Ali Issa Al Nuaimi added.

Her Excellency Ohoud Shehail, Director General of Ajman Digital Government, also said: “This joint cooperation with the Ajman Department of Finance aims to implement the directive and the ambitions of our leadership, which will support the digital transformation of the emirate of Ajman. Ajman Pay—a unified payment portal—will provide various multi-payment options, that will save effort and time, as well as provide convenient and easy service for the public.”

Her Excellency also stressed that this is an important and strategic project for Ajman. And in the near future, more government departments will announce their move to link their services with Ajman Pay which will ensure meeting the demand of the public for convenience, efficient, and secure services.

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman Department of Finance said: “This joint cooperation between Ajman Department of Economic Development and Ajman Department of Finance underlines the importance of Ajman Pay’s role in simplifying payment procedures and processes for individuals and companies. It also signifies an important step towards achieving the emirate’s digital transformation plan.”

He further added that Ajman Pay provides a unified payment system for the Ajman Department of Economic Development that provides high capabilities for timely monitoring of all government revenue and assists in creating a comprehensive statistical and accurate financial reporting technique that aids in decision making.

