UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Finance Department Awarded Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Certification For Its Ajman Pay Platform

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:25 PM

Ajman Finance Department awarded Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Certification for its Ajman Pay Platform

Ajman Finance Department has recently been awarded the world-renowned Certification of Compliance in Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for its Ajman Pay Platform,a smart digital payment platform with groundbreaking technologies set to rapidly and securely transform the areas of payment and government revenue collection & control

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020) Ajman Finance Department has recently been awarded the world-renowned Certification of Compliance in Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for its Ajman Pay Platform,a smart digital payment platform with groundbreaking technologies set to rapidly and securely transform the areas of payment and government revenue collection & control. The certificate has been granted by ValueMentor, a leading global cybersecurity certification provider.
The PCI certification, considered the best way to safeguard sensitive data and information, is a global compliance scheme that secures credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud.

The granted certification covers diverse services and infrastructure of the Ajman Pay system such as Electronic payment gateways, electronic clearing, settlements, hosting, securing data storage, as well as all devices and cards.
Underlining that the certification upholds the Ajman Pay system as a highly secure payment getaway, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, noted that this certification would further enhance the credibility of Ajman Pay’s services.
“This Certification of Compliance in Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard guarantees that Ajman Pay’s system is highly secure and completely bulletproof against data security breaches. Furthermore, receiving this global certification boosts the trustworthiness and reliability of Ajman Pay as an easy, convenient and safe alternative to cash payments–an achievement that comes in line with the Departments’ continued efforts to make it the most secure and favorable payment platform in the emirate.

” Al Ali said.
“Through Ajman Pay, Ajman’s Department of Finance continues to accomplish its goal of offering services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and transparency. Indeed, it is one of our innovative initiatives in terms of payment, settlement, revenue control, and collection processes. We are glad to have achieved this new milestone,” he added.
He furthered that Ajman’s Department of Finance holds sustaining public confidence through maintaining the confidentiality of their financial information and personal data at the highest priority. As such, he emphasised that it makes Ajman Pay the most preferred payment gateways in the Emirate of Ajman.
Meanwhile, Mohamed Jassem Al Ali, Director of Strategic and Projects Management Office at Ajman’s Department of Finance, lauded the concerted efforts of the Ajman Pay team in increasing efficiency and reducing vulnerabilities in the payment gateway’s systems.
“Our primary goal has always been to maintain the highest levels of reliability and security in Ajman Pay and to sustain the success of our joint efforts with our customers and partners. Hence, we continue to persevere inkeeping Ajman Pay’s reputation as the safest and smartest payment portal amongst the wide range of payment options available in the UAE.” He asserted.
In addition, Engineer Ahmad Nazmi Ibrahim, Project manager of Ajman Pay at the Department of Finance, highlighted that receiving the global certification was an important move for Ajman Pay to foster greater trust and build a strong relationship with customers, and to encourage others to utilise it as their preferred smart payment and revenue collection method.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UAE Ajman All Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

LHC hearing Chaudhary brothers’ case dissolved

12 minutes ago

Moldova to Ask Russia for Another $216Mln Loan to ..

20 minutes ago

Indian police fired pellets,teargas shells on prot ..

20 minutes ago

NA session will meet today to debate measures take ..

49 minutes ago

New York mayor sounds alarm over potentially COVID ..

36 minutes ago

BAP's leader Khalil George distributes gifts among ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.