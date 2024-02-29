AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) handed over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar to enhance the accessibility for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to Zu Peshawar-the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system of Peshawar.

With the Zu Peshawar system currently serving nearly 350,000 passengers daily, including a considerable number with special needs, the provision of standardized wheelchairs will make a remarkable impact.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between AKF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region and TransPeshawar, outlining mutual commitments to support vulnerable groups.

The MoU includes provisions for AKF to provide wheelchairs at BRT stations, offer assistance during emergencies, provide free medical treatment for BRT employees suffering from Thalassemia, and provide care to children of deceased BRT employees through their Orphan Care Program.

TransPeshawar will assist in increasing visibility of Al Khidmat's humanitarian activities and extend facilitation for corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

The Green Campus Shuttle Service, an initiative by Pakistan Everbright Development Organization (PEDO) was also inaugurated at the event. This visionary endeavour entails the deployment of 50 hybrid-electric vehicles to facilitate transportation within the university campus. The service will initially commence with five vehicles and will increase to fifty by the end of this year.

The event underscored the paramount importance of mobility for PWDs, women, children, and other vulnerable segments of society. In a statement, CEO TransPeshawar expressed thanks to AKF and PEDO for their invaluable contributions towards fostering accessibility and inclusivity within the city's transit infrastructure.

Dr. Tariq Usman Saeed said, “TransPeshawar is dedicated to ensuring inclusive transportation for vulnerable segments like PWDs and women. The donation of 115 international standard wheelchairs by AKF will provide PWDs with seamless accessibility on BRT system. Oftentimes, individuals with disabilities encounter challenges navigating through fare gates and bus doors with non-standardized wheelchairs.

The introduction of these international standard wheelchairs will undoubtedly alleviate such hurdles, ensuring a smoother and more inclusive transit experience for all.”

Dr Tariq added that the Green Campus Shuttle service initiative by PEDO will serve to provide a safer and more convenient mode of transportation within the campus to PWDs and women.

We believe in fostering a more inclusive society by removing barriers to mobility and accessibility, ultimately improving the quality of life for all members of our community.”

He said that joint efforts like these, toward inclusivity have a significant impact, benefiting both organizations and communities alike.

While the Zu Bicycle Sharing System has been instrumental in providing last-mile connectivity for students and commuters in the University Campus area, it fell short in adequately catering to specially-abled individuals and women.

The Green Campus Shuttle service aims to bridge this gap, offering a sustainable and inclusive mode of transportation. Not only will it mitigate the environmental impact caused by traditional rickshaws, but it will also provide an affordable alternative for campus commuters.

CEO PEDO Shahab ud Din said, “the Green Campus Shuttle Service and Provision of Wheelchairs on BRT stations will provide a dedicated transportation solution for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

He said, the provision of wheelchair in the BRT system by TransPeshawar with the support of AKF will make sure that marginalized communities can more easily access the services and amenities that are vital to their quality of life, ensuring their seamless integration into the public transportation system and hence into society.”

President, AKF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Waqas, emphasizing the organization's commitment to serving the community and championing the rights of marginalized individuals.

He said that the donation of wheelchairs to the BRT system underscores our commitment to this cause, providing vital support to specially-abled commuters. Looking ahead, Al Khidmat and TransPeshawar are poised for future collaboration, with plans to join forces for the betterment of the community.

This collaboration will extend beyond transportation, as Al Khidmat's various programs for orphans and street children will gain visibility on the BRT system.

Additionally, Al Khidmat is committed to providing essential services such as first aid and ambulance services, as well as medical and welfare assistance to deserving employees of TransPeshawar. Through these collaborative efforts, we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all members of society.”