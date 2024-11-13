AKF inaugurates women vocational centre at Kailash valley

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) formally inaugurated a vocational centre for women at Kailash Valley in Chitral on Wednesday

Central Secretary general AKF Syed Waqas Anjum and provincial president KP Khalid Waqas inaugurated various projects during his visit to Chitral.

The central secretary general AKF Syed Anjum Jaffery along with president KP Khalid Waqas and Director AKF (education) Ahmad Jabran Baloch has completed a three-day visit to the far-flung districts Chitral Upper and Chitral Lower and during the visit they inaugurated the vocational centre for the women of Kailash valley in the ancient civilization’s valley at Bamboriat.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the AKF officials while lauding the unique ancient culture, beauty and traditions of the Kailash tribe, highlighted the objectives behind the establishment of the centre.

They said that the vocational centre has been established for the well-being and socio-economic uplift of the women to provide assistance in resolution of the problems of Kailash women and their development.

The officials of AKF commended the skill, hard work and capabilities of the local women at the centre and expressed their resolve to take such like steps for imparting sewing and other skills to women folk of the Kailash valley.

