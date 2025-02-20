Open Menu

AKF Provides Handcarts, Financial Assistance To 29 Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM

AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided handcarts and financial assistance of Rs70,000/- to 29 labourers to enable them to start their own business and support their families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided handcarts and financial assistance of Rs70,000/- to 29 labourers to enable them to start their own business and support their families.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized at Jamaat-e-Islami's provincial headquarters at Sardargarhi GT Road Peshawar here on Thursday. Khalid Waqas, Provincial President AKF presided over the ceremony with KP Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah as the chief guest.

Deputy Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami KP chapter Maulana Hidayatullah, Regional Manager Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Provincial Senior Manager Muhammad Waseem, Media Manager Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon and General Secretary of Peshawar District Malik Pervaiz Khan were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, financial assistance of more than Rs70,000/- was provided to each family for employment and starting a micro-level business of vegetables, fruits, fish, dry fruits and setting up of food stalls to 29 workers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

67% growth in trading in real estate development p ..

67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024

11 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic mode ..

Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth

53 seconds ago
 National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

55 seconds ago
 Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, ..

Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..

56 seconds ago
 AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 ..

AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers

58 seconds ago
 France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

1 minute ago
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s Sout ..

Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025

25 minutes ago
 EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY inc ..

EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing

25 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to ..

Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan ..

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair a ..

1 minute ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Co ..

Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business