AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided handcarts and financial assistance of Rs70,000/- to 29 labourers to enable them to start their own business and support their families.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized at Jamaat-e-Islami's provincial headquarters at Sardargarhi GT Road Peshawar here on Thursday. Khalid Waqas, Provincial President AKF presided over the ceremony with KP Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah as the chief guest.

Deputy Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami KP chapter Maulana Hidayatullah, Regional Manager Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Provincial Senior Manager Muhammad Waseem, Media Manager Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon and General Secretary of Peshawar District Malik Pervaiz Khan were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, financial assistance of more than Rs70,000/- was provided to each family for employment and starting a micro-level business of vegetables, fruits, fish, dry fruits and setting up of food stalls to 29 workers.