UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AkzoNobel Pakistan Strengthens Its Paints And Coatings Portfolio With Dulux Weather Shield Featuring Smart Release Technology

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:21 AM

AkzoNobel Pakistan Strengthens Its Paints And Coatings Portfolio With Dulux Weather shield Featuring Smart Release Technology

Strengthening its paints and coatings portfolio with a revolutionary upgrade, AkzoNobel Pakistan continues to demonstrate strong commitment towards maintaining world-class service standards for its customers, through constantly adapting and evolving to meet their changing needs

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2019) Strengthening its paints and coatings portfolio with a revolutionary upgrade, AkzoNobel Pakistan continues to demonstrate strong commitment towards maintaining world-class service standards for its customers, through constantly adapting and evolving to meet their changing needs.

AkzoNobel Pakistan, a leading Paints and Coatings company recently introduced an upgrade of DuluxWeathershield emulsion featuring Smart Release Technology offering up to two times better protection against algae and fungus.

“A well-maintained exterior is an investment. Exterior wall paints endure extreme weathers which damage the façade of the house. DuluxWeathershieldwith Smart Release Technology providestwo times longer protection to exterior walls from algae and fungus, allowing our consumers to avoid major future overhaul expenditures especially after monsoon months”, said Usman Hafaz, Head of Brand and Customer Marketing, AkzoNobel Pakistan.

Smart Release Technology, with advanced algae and fungus guard fights fungus two times longer than standard premium exterior paints.

Anti-fungal agents locked in capsules stored in the paint layers counter the attacks caused by algae and fungus during and after rains.

“In line with AkzoNobel's global ambition of delivering a world-beating innovation and product portfolio for its customers, AkzoNobel Pakistan is delighted to introduce DuluxWeathershield with Smart Release Technology in the country for the very first time”, commented Saad Mehmood Rashid, CEO AkzoNobel Pakistan.

Smart Release Technology protects surfaces year after year against algae and fungus, resists dirt and dust on walls, and retains colour vibrancy. This particularly helps during the monsoon months and when walls are exposed to a lot of moisture and dust. Keep Cool Technology on the other hand reduces exterior wall surface temperatures that helps with keeping homes cool by up to 5 degrees Celsius, especially in a country like Pakistan with a humid sub-tropical climate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Company Rashid From Rains

Recent Stories

BISE Lahore Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate Pa ..

33 minutes ago

BISE Faisalabad Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediat ..

36 minutes ago

BISE Sargodha Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate ..

41 minutes ago

BISE Sahiwal Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate P ..

46 minutes ago

BISE Bahawalpur Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediat ..

46 minutes ago

BISE Gujranwala Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediat ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.