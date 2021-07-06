UrduPoint.com
Al-Shifa Hospital Held Free Eye Camp

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Al- Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Sukkur on Tuesday organized a free-eye camp in Saleh Putt area of Sukkur district.

In the camp, large number of rural women was benefited by free eye checkup, medicine and minor operations were also carried out by competent doctors of Al-Shifa Eye Trust.

According to organizers of the camp, the doctors also provided medicines and glasses after on checkups.

About three patients were selected for minor operations at Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital, Sukkur.

