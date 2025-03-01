Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

(@Abdulla99267510)

Collaboration will play a pivotal role in enhancing supply and availability of high-quality renewable energy equipment in Pakistan, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective supply chain for solar panels, inverters, energy storage solutions, and other cutting-edge clean energy technologies

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2025) In a significant move to strengthen Pakistan’s renewable energy infrastructure, Alam Group of Companies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CND Clean Energy, a globally renowned Fortune 500 company, for the supply chain of renewable energy equipment.

The MoU was signed at the Solar Pakistan Exhibition at Expo Center Lahore, a premier platform for showcasing clean energy advancements.

The agreement was officially signed by Mr. Michael, General Manager of CND Clean Energy, and Mian Hammad Shafiq Alam, representing Alam Group of Companies. Also present at the signing ceremony were Mian Adeel Shafiq Alam, Miss Nancy, and Mr. Shahzaib, Country Manager of CND Clean Energy Pakistan.

This collaboration will play a pivotal role in enhancing the supply and availability of high-quality renewable energy equipment in Pakistan, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective supply chain for solar panels, inverters, energy storage solutions, and other cutting-edge clean energy technologies. The partnership is expected to significantly reduce energy costs across residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors, while also contributing to climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability.

A game-changer for Pakistan’s renewable energy market

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Hammad Shafiq Alam expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating:

“This MoU with CND Clean Energy is a strategic step in ensuring a robust and efficient supply chain for renewable energy equipment in Pakistan.

Partnering with a Fortune 500 company of such global stature reinforces our commitment to expanding clean energy solutions and reducing dependence on traditional energy sources.”

Mr. Michael, General Manager of CND Clean Energy, emphasized the company’s long-term vision for Pakistan, saying:

“CND Clean Energy is excited to collaborate with Alam Group of Companies to enhance the accessibility of high-quality renewable energy equipment. Our goal is to support Pakistan’s transition towards a sustainable and energy-efficient future.”

Mr. Shahzaib, Country Manager of CND Clean Energy Pakistan, added that this agreement will ensure the seamless availability of top-tier renewable technology, fostering economic growth and energy security in the country.

Strengthening Pakistan’s clean energy future

The Solar Pakistan Exhibition at Expo Center Lahore, where the MoU was signed, is the country’s largest solar industry event, bringing together global manufacturers, suppliers, and energy experts. The signing of this agreement at such a prestigious platform underscores Alam Group of Companies’ leadership in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector and its mission to drive the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

This collaboration further strengthens Pakistan’s ties with global renewable energy leaders, ensuring the country remains at the forefront of clean energy innovation. With this strategic alliance, Alam Group of Companies continues to pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future for Pakistan.