Alaska Joins Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Oil, Gas Lease Moratorium - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Alaska has joined the lawsuit filed by 13 US states against the Biden administration's moratorium on oil and gas leasing on Federal land, Governor Mike Dunleavy said in a release.

"Today, the state of Alaska joined a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana challenging the Biden administration's unlawful moratorium placed on the federal oil and gas leasing program," Dunleavy said on Wednesday. "The President, however, has made no secret that his administration's agenda is to halt all new oil and gas leasing on federal onshore and offshore lands.

"

Dunleavy said in the release that he considers the Biden administrations' moratorium to be "an attack on federal and gas leasing."

In addition, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said the moratorium has delayed a long-planned federal oil and gas lease sale in Alaska's Cook Inlet. Both, Dunleavy and Taylor underscored the importance of oil and gas industry to Alaska's economy.

The states of Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia, most of which are net producers of energy, filed the lawsuit.