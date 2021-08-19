MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Alaska's District Court Judge Sharon Gleason voided the permit of world's largest crude oil producer ConocoPhillips to develop oil project Willow, which was backed by former US President Donald Trump.

The Willow project, which could produce more than 160,000 barrels of oil per day, was approved by Trump's administration in the last months of his presidency and was supported by Trump's successor, Joe Biden, in May.

In fall 2020, several environmental watchdogs filed lawsuits against the project, arguing the court had neglected the environmental impact of well drilling and oil burning. The project was suspended in February by the decision of the Federal Court until the case was reconsidered.

"BLM's [Bureau of Land Management] approval of the Willow Project under NEPA [National Environmental Policy Act] is VACATED," the judge said on Wednesday in a written order.

ConocoPhillips said the assessment of the court's decision was underway and it would soon decide on what to do next.

"Today's ruling from a judge trying to shelve a major oil project on U.S. soil does one thing: outsources production to dictatorships & terrorist organizations. Willow would power America with 160K barrels a day & create 1000s of jobs. This is not over," Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy wrote on Twitter.

ConocoPhillips is the world's largest independent exploration and production company, headquartered in Texas, and operating in 15 countries, with over 10,000 people employed. The company is engaged in oil and natural gas production, transportation and marketing.

In 1923 Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve was granted a status of an emergency oil supply for the US navy. The 23 million acres of this territory is a natural reserve, protected by the federal legislation.