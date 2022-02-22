Albania keen to enhance trade relation with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Non Resident Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Albania, Kastriot Robo said that his country wanted to enhance trade relations with Pakistan as there were great opportunities for increasing the volume of trade between the two countries that should be exploited for mutual benefits.

He said this while exchanging views with the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The envoy said that the geographical location of Albania was important for Pakistan and Albania was almost in the heart of Europe, so promoting close cooperation with it would enable Pakistan to get better access to European and Balkan markets.

He said that there was a huge potential for development of tourist resorts in Albania and emphasized that Pakistan investors should capitalize on these investment opportunities.

He said that many Pakistani workers were already working in the construction sector in Albania and increased cooperation between the two countries would open new avenues for Pakistani manpower in Albania.

He invited the ICCI delegation to visit Albania to explore new opportunities for business cooperation.

Speaking at the occasion, President ICCI, Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that Albania was an important part of the Western Balkans countries and Pakistan would like to develop close business relations with it to promote trade and exports to this part of world.

He said that both countries should encourage regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all potential areas of mutual cooperation.

He said that Albania should open its embassy in Pakistan that would facilitate the promotion of people to people contacts and trade ties between the two countries. Senior Vice President, Jamshaid Akhtar, Vice President ICCI, Sheikh Muhammad Faheem Khan, Saeed Khan, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Asher Hafeez, Ashfaq Chatha and others also spoke at the occasion and offered many useful suggestions to further enhance trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Albania.