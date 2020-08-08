UrduPoint.com
Albayrak Waste Management Disposes Of 22536.655 Tons Of Animal Offal During Eid Days

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 02:59 PM

The company says it has resumed its regular field activities after successful completion of Eidul Azha operations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Albayrak Waste Management resumed its regular field activities after successful completion of Eidul Azha operations here on Saturday.

Albayrak Waste Management has resumed its regular field activities after successful completion of Eid ul Adha operations. 22536.655 tons of animal offal and solid waste were collected and disposed of during all days of Eid. Sanitary workers of Albayrak along with 1309 additional vehicles remained in the field on Eid. Albayrak managerial staff including assistant managers, deputy managers, managers, senior managers and general manager also remained in the field to monitor cleanliness activities. 948,500 waste bags, 278,700 kg lime and 31,890 liter phenyl were used in Eid operations. Cleaning operations at 58 collective slaughter houses, in and around mosques and Eid gahs were carried out.

3,500 complaints were received while resolution rate was 100 percent.

Project Director Albayrak Cagri Ozel on Thursday visited various city localities to monitor the regular field operations after Eid. He expressed his satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements and acknowledged the effortless hard work of the sanitary staff on Eid. Mr Ozel also expressed his gratitude for the Lahorites for their cooperation in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that Albayrak arranged special lunch for its field staff during Eid days. Albayrak officials also ensured that all the workers are following corona SOPs while lifting the waste.

The citizens on different social media platforms have also been appreciating Albayrak for its remarkable cleanliness services during Eid days.

