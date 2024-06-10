Open Menu

Aleem Emphasizes Need To Realizing Investment Agreements With China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 11:13 PM

Aleem emphasizes need to realizing investment agreements with China

Minister for Privatization, Investment Board, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday emphasized the critical importance of realizing all memorandum of understandings signed with Chinese companies to fully tap into the trade and investment potential between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Minister for Privatization, Investment Board, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday emphasized the critical importance of realizing all memorandum of understandings signed with Chinese companies to fully tap into the trade and investment potential between the two countries.

He chaired a follow-up meeting on the recent visit to China and commended the diligent efforts and performance of the relevant officials from the board of Investment, said a press release.

Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, who also attended the meeting, praised the efforts of the officials concerned for their successful visit to China.

Abdul Aleem Khan urged for a proactive approach and innovative solutions to expedite the investment process, aiming to attract foreign investments for sustainable economic growth and development in the country.

He instructed the establishment of a database within the Board of Investment containing details of the China visit, along with ensuring the preparation of a profile to facilitate investments in the country.

Highlighting China's interest in investing across various sectors of the economy, the minister stressed the importance of seizing this opportunity by facilitating investors.

Furthermore, the minister directed the Board of Investment to establish permanent business desks in different Chinese cities, as well as expedite the process of bringing Chinese companies for joint ventures and investments.

Abdul Aleem Khan disclosed that approximately 31 MoUs were signed, with progress being made by around 1,000 prominent Chinese companies during the recent visit.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce and the Board of Investment will form working groups to engage Chinese companies for initiating joint ventures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Visit Abdul Aleem Khan Progress Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

2 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

4 minutes ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

3 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

4 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

6 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

6 minutes ago
 Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% ..

Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts norma ..

Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman

6 minutes ago
 PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's touri ..

PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at politi ..

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business