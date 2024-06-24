Open Menu

Aleem For Expediting Work To Materializing JVs With Chines Companies

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Minister for board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that joint ventures between Chinese companies and Pakistani business organizations must be undertaken as soon as possible for which the relevant departments should complete their homework immediately and submit a report subsequently.

A high level follow-up meeting on the Prime Minister's recent visit to China was held under the Chairmanship of Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed progress on joint ventures of Chinese and Pakistani Companies and important aspects were discussed. Similarly, developments on bilateral trade issues and the status of B2B activities and MoUs were also came under discussion.

Aleem Khan further said that other Chinese companies which have not yet signed MoUs should also be contacted by Pakistani companies so that the visit to China can be made more fruitful.

Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that Pakistani Embassy in China should conduct purposeful meetings with the business groups of both countries so that bilateral trade affairs can be further expanded.

Trade Officers of the Pakistani Embassy from Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou briefed the meeting on the progress made so far. Officers from various ministries including Petroleum, Health, Industry, Information, Power Division and Information Technology also attended the meeting and presented their reports regarding PM’s recent visit to China.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Board of Investment said that during the visit to China, beneficial sessions were held between 107 Pakistani and 250 Chinese business organizations and 30 MoUs were signed, which are being worked on in all respects.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by the delegation of the American Business Council. Chief Economic Counsellor of America, John Letvin, was leading this delegation.

The minister said that the business activities are always welcome and will fully be supported especially on the platform of the American Business Council.

He said that to deal with the challenges faced by the country's economy, equal business opportunities should be provided for which will encourage such policies that increase business volume.

