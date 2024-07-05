Open Menu

Aleem For Promoting Mutual Trade, Communication Links With South & Central Asian Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said that South and Central Asian countries must promote mutual trade and communication links by developing all three means of air, rail and road connectivity and transportation.

Prompt and quick actions were needed in that regard for promoting the mutual trade and communication across the region, the minister said while talking to Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin, who called on him, according to a press release.

He said,"Pakistan wants to promote bilateral trade and business activities with all the Central Asian states and in this context special incentives are being offered for investment."

The minister apprised the ambassador regarding his visit of Tajikistan in the last week of May.

The Kazakh ambassador invited the minister to participate in the Trade and Logistics Forum, whould be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on July 19-20. Twelve major countries of Central and South Asia are participating in the forum.

He also handed over this invitation on behalf of Kazakh Minister for Transport Marat Krabov and expressed his gratitude for offering by the Government of Pakistan to promote bilateral trade relations.

The ambassador said his country was keenly interested in investing in Pakistan and practical progress would be made soon in that regard.

He emphasized that road connectivity and communications were very much necessary to increase the bilateral links between the two countries.

