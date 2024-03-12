Aleem Khan assumes charge as State Minister BoI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Abdul Aleem Khan, recently appointed State Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) visited BoI on Tuesday following his oath-taking ceremony the previous day.

The minister was briefed on key initiatives and priorities of the board by Additional Secretary, Ambreen Iftakhar and Executive Director, Khashi ur Rehman, according to press statement issued by the board here.

According to the statement, Khan's extensive experience in public service and his unwavering commitment to economic development makes him a valuable addition to BOI.

His visit underscores the government's dedication to fostering investment and promoting economic growth in Pakistan, it added.

Born on March 5, 1972, in Lahore, Khan graduated from Government College, Lahore, in 1992.

He transitioned from a successful businessman to a dedicated public servant and served as a Member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab from 2003 to 2007. During his tenure, he held the esteemed position of Minister for Information Technology.

In the General Elections of 2018, Khan was re-elected to the Punjab Assembly for a second term. He assumed the role of Minister for Local Government & Community Development from 2018 to 2019, and subsequently served as the Senior Minister for food from 2019 to 2021.