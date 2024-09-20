Open Menu

Aleem Khan Chairs Meeting Of NHA

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Aleem Khan chairs meeting of NHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Minister for Communications, board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan Friday chaired a high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

He was briefed by Chairman NHA that by implementing his instructions, number of M Tag users has been increased to more than 92% while the revenue of the NHA has also been significantly improved during last six months.

The minister while expressing satisfaction over the betterment asked the NHA to adopt a Hi-Tech System and bring the entire working of National Highway Authority Online in the shortest possible time.

He observed that the implementation of the best tracking system on all highways should be ensured and any shortcoming will not be tolerated.

He said the number of vehicles and all kinds of monitoring should be done on the Motorways and GT Roads and every vehicle should receive a message that it has paid with M Tag or not.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed NHA to prepare its dashboards to keep the data updated on a daily basis and to build state-of-the-art monitoring rooms on the pattern of Safe City.

He directed that NHA should integrate its working with Motorway Police by using modern cameras and best technology to deal with any unusual situation.

He said that the increase in the revenue of the National Highway Authority was a welcomed which will make this institution more stable, financially.

He said that during the last 6 months it has been proven that improvements can be made with solid policies and proper enforcement.

He said that those who give cash instead of M-Tag on highways should be discouraged and the message of fine should also be sent to the vehicle owner which has M-Tag without cash.

Minister of Communications directed that the NHA without waiting for the approval of government funds, should increase own resources.

He indicated that our motorways and GT roads should be more modern, clean and safe. Therefore, uniform rules and regulations should be made which should have one policy for every consumer.

Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated the officers of the NHA for making clear improvements during last 6 months and he commended the officers for increasing revenue and taking other positive measures.

The minister announced that certificates of appreciation will be awarded to officers who have contributed towards development in NHA.

Meanwhile, the minister praised the security forces for killing 12 terrorists in North and South Waziristan and paid tributes to the martyrdom of six brave “Jawans”.

He said that the whole nation is determined that soon the country will eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the root while the whole nation salutes the veterans who defeated the sedition of “khawarij”.

Every Pakistani stands by the side of his Army and fully support. There is determination because the Pakistan Army is the real protector of the country and In Sha Allah, the dream of making the beloved country peaceful will be realized soon, Abdul Aleem Khan added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Army Police Technology Motorway Fine Vehicles Vehicle Abdul Aleem Khan NHA All From Government Best

Recent Stories

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

3 minutes ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

3 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

9 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

12 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

24 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago

More Stories From Business