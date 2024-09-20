Aleem Khan Chairs Meeting Of NHA
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Minister for Communications, board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan Friday chaired a high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA).
He was briefed by Chairman NHA that by implementing his instructions, number of M Tag users has been increased to more than 92% while the revenue of the NHA has also been significantly improved during last six months.
The minister while expressing satisfaction over the betterment asked the NHA to adopt a Hi-Tech System and bring the entire working of National Highway Authority Online in the shortest possible time.
He observed that the implementation of the best tracking system on all highways should be ensured and any shortcoming will not be tolerated.
He said the number of vehicles and all kinds of monitoring should be done on the Motorways and GT Roads and every vehicle should receive a message that it has paid with M Tag or not.
Abdul Aleem Khan directed NHA to prepare its dashboards to keep the data updated on a daily basis and to build state-of-the-art monitoring rooms on the pattern of Safe City.
He directed that NHA should integrate its working with Motorway Police by using modern cameras and best technology to deal with any unusual situation.
He said that the increase in the revenue of the National Highway Authority was a welcomed which will make this institution more stable, financially.
He said that during the last 6 months it has been proven that improvements can be made with solid policies and proper enforcement.
He said that those who give cash instead of M-Tag on highways should be discouraged and the message of fine should also be sent to the vehicle owner which has M-Tag without cash.
Minister of Communications directed that the NHA without waiting for the approval of government funds, should increase own resources.
He indicated that our motorways and GT roads should be more modern, clean and safe. Therefore, uniform rules and regulations should be made which should have one policy for every consumer.
Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated the officers of the NHA for making clear improvements during last 6 months and he commended the officers for increasing revenue and taking other positive measures.
The minister announced that certificates of appreciation will be awarded to officers who have contributed towards development in NHA.
Meanwhile, the minister praised the security forces for killing 12 terrorists in North and South Waziristan and paid tributes to the martyrdom of six brave “Jawans”.
He said that the whole nation is determined that soon the country will eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the root while the whole nation salutes the veterans who defeated the sedition of “khawarij”.
Every Pakistani stands by the side of his Army and fully support. There is determination because the Pakistan Army is the real protector of the country and In Sha Allah, the dream of making the beloved country peaceful will be realized soon, Abdul Aleem Khan added.
