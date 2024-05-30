Aleem Khan holds meeting with prominent businessmen of Tajikistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Minister for Privatisation, board of Investment and Communication Abdul Aleem Khan held a meeting on Thursday with prominent business figures from Tajikistan to discuss prospects for enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Over ten major business groups from the textile, pharmaceutical, construction, IT, banking, and airline sectors attended the meeting. The investors expressed keen interest in constructing a goods terminal for import and export near the Pakistan-Tajikistan border, said a press release.

The minister assured all possible support and patronage for business-to-business activities, stating that all economic sectors are open to businessmen from Central Asia. He emphasised that Pakistan could be a significant agricultural and trade market.

He informed the businessmen that Pakistan's private sector is ready to engage in trade with other countries. He added that the government would incentivise foreign investors to invest in free economic zones and other areas to promote industrial development in the country.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope that the bilateral business volume between Pakistan and Tajikistan would further increase with the frequent exchange of trade and business delegations, as well as enhanced people-to-people and government-to-government contacts.

The business groups from Tajikistan expressed their keen interest in investing in various sectors of Pakistan's economy, besides promoting trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.