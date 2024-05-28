(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Minister for Investment board, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday met with the Tajikistan's Transport Minister Azim Ibrahim and Minister for Economic Development and Trade Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin.

They discussed ways and means to further increase bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Earlier, on his visit to Tajikistan, Abdul Aleem Khan arrived at Dushanbe Airport where he was warmly welcomed by the Minister of Transport.

Abdul Aleem Khan also agreed to the proposals for starting a pilot project at the ports of Gwadar and Karachi and increasing the organic export.

The minister Abdul while expressing the determination to expand existing relation between two countries said that good neighbors are no less than a blessing.

He mentioned that Tajikistan is the "Gateway" for trade with Pakistan for Central Asian countries and assured his all possible cooperation to start at least one direct flight in a week from Tajikistan to Pakistan.

Aleem Khan said that he would like to perform as an Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan to increase relations between the two countries.

He added that both countries should also increase "organic exports" while Pakistan's trade may increase from Tajikistan via China and Afghanistan as well.

Abdul Aleem Khan also agreed on the construction of standard and spacious highways between the two countries.

Similarly, discussions were held on the increase of Business-to-Business visits between Pakistan and Tajikistan, for which it was agreed to make further progress.

The Minister also visited the offices of Tajikistan's Minister of Transport and Minister of Economic Development and Trade where they exchanged views on different matters of mutual interest and discussed important issues.

The minister will spend a busy day in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Wednesday, May 29, where he will be attending meetings related to investment, bilateral trade and other important issues.