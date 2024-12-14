Open Menu

Aleem Khan Stresses Importance Of Trade Corridors For Central Asia

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Aleem Khan stresses importance of trade corridors for Central Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday emphasized that trade corridors from Pakistan is the most important need of the hour for Central Asian countries while access to ports can also help in increasing bilateral trade.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Kazakhstan's Ambassador Yerzhan Kastafin, who called on him here, said a news release.

The minister said that under the current circumstances, Pakistani products are the best option for Central Asian countries.

He proposed that to raise the trade of industrial products, display centers should be established for the foreign business community where these products could be showcased and sold under one roof.

Pakistan wants better and better road infrastructure to increase foreign investment.

He pointed that foreign investment is Pakistan's top priority and essential for improving the economy.

Abdul Aleem Khan asserted common history, religion and civilization between both countries can play a key role in promoting the relations between the two countries.

In his conversation, the Kazakhstan's Ambassador had a detailed discussion with the minister regarding investment, commerce and trade corridors in Pakistan.

He said that excellent trade and economic relations with Pakistan are also in the wider interest of Kazakhstan and there will be visible progress in this regard in the coming days.

Expressing his heartfelt feelings Yerzhan Kastafin described his stay in Pakistan as pleasant and the meeting with the minister as positive and welcoming for bilateral relations.

