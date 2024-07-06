Aleem To Promote Bilateral Trade, Business With Central Asian Countries
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 03:59 PM
The Minister for Privatization and Board of Investment emphasizes the need for connectivity through air, rail, and road, urging region’s countries to enhance trade and business relations.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) Minister for Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said Pakistan aimed to promote bilateral trade and business with all Central Asian countries.
He was talking to Kazakhstan Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.
The Minister emphasized the need for connectivity through air, rail, and road, urging region’s countries to enhance trade and business relations.
He said Kazakhstan is utilizing Karachi port for its Dubai-bound exports.
The Kazakh Ambassador extended an invitation to Abdul Aleem Khan to participate in the Trade and Logistics Forum of 12 countries.
The first North-South Transport and Logistics Forum will be held place in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on 19th and 20th of this month.
Recent Stories
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
More Stories From Business
-
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 20247 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.28 pc19 hours ago
-
Aleem for promoting mutual trade, communication links with South & Central Asian countries20 hours ago
-
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX20 hours ago
-
Swedish envoy praises thriving business environment for Swedish companies in Pakistan21 hours ago
-
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan21 hours ago
-
Gold rate surges23 hours ago
-
UK stocks, pound climb after Labour election win23 hours ago
-
CDNS achieve Rs 1.65 trillion targets in fresh bond1 day ago
-
Tomato price jumps to Rs 480 per kg in Bahawalpur1 day ago