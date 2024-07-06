Open Menu

Aleem To Promote Bilateral Trade, Business With Central Asian Countries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 03:59 PM

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

The Minister for Privatization and Board of Investment emphasizes the need for connectivity through air, rail, and road, urging region’s countries to enhance trade and business relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) Minister for Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said Pakistan aimed to promote bilateral trade and business with all Central Asian countries.

He was talking to Kazakhstan Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Minister emphasized the need for connectivity through air, rail, and road, urging region’s countries to enhance trade and business relations.

He said Kazakhstan is utilizing Karachi port for its Dubai-bound exports.

The Kazakh Ambassador extended an invitation to Abdul Aleem Khan to participate in the Trade and Logistics Forum of 12 countries.

The first North-South Transport and Logistics Forum will be held place in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on 19th and 20th of this month.

