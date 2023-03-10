Alfa-Bank Says Main Owner Will Be Russian Citizen If Shareholders Changed

The main owner of Alfa-Bank will be Russian citizen and one of the founders of Alfa Group Andrei Kosogov in the even of the deal to change the bank's shareholders is concluded, the bank's press service told Sputnik

On Thursday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that in light of Western sanctions, Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven are ready to sell their stakes in Alfa-Bank for $ 2.3 billion to business partner Andrei Kosogov. The bank told Sputnik that the deal is actually being worked out.

"One way or another, the transaction will be carried out in full compliance with all applicable laws. The main result of the transaction, if it takes place, will be that the main owner of the bank will be a Russian citizen and one of the founders of Alfa Group, Andrey Kosogov," the bank said.