Algeria allocates 30 mln USD for reconstruction of Jenin

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Algeria will provide 30 million U.S. dollars to support the reconstruction of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, said the president's office on Thursday.

The decision came in response to a large-scale military operation launched by Israeli forces against Jenin and its refugee camp in the West Bank from Monday to Tuesday.

The statement emphasizes Algeria's belief in addressing the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian population and supporting their aspirations for a sovereign and prosperous future.

The financial contribution demonstrates Algeria's commitment to the Palestinian cause and its dedication to alleviating the suffering caused by the military operation in Jenin.