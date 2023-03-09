Algeria Believes Oil Market Currently Balanced - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab told Sputnik he believes the oil market is currently balanced but was not ready to confirm whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will increase oil production this year.

"Yes, we have balance in the oil market right now," Arkab said on the margins of CERAWeek in Houston on Wednesday.