Algeria Conducts Talks on Stabilization of Oil Prices - Energy Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Algeria has been negotiating oil prices stabilization with its partners since Friday and considers it necessary to adopt urgent measures to deal with the current situation on the market, Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Monday.

Last Friday, OPEC+ negotiations on cutting oil production to prevent oil prices from going down ended up going nowhere as Moscow expressed its reluctance to decrease its production.

"On Friday we have agreed to continue consultations and work on this agreement in order to make all countries give a positive signal to oil markets. Since Friday we have been engaged in constant consultations, we will continue tomorrow as well, and so on .

.. We consider it necessary [to have] a precise analysis of the market situation and consultations with all sides that signed the agreement. We hope that there will be a direct and swift intervention from the OPEC member states and from the outside of the organization to restore the market balance," Arkab told en-Nahar tv channel.

