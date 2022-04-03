Algeria Currently Unable to Substitute Russian Gas in Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Algeria is currently unable to provide a substitute for Russian gas supplies to Europe, director general of the state energy company Sonatrach, Toufik Hakkar said on Saturday.

"We now have several billion cubic meters of gas, which cannot substitute the Russian gas. On the other hand, considering the gas deposits exploration pace, our capacity will double within four years, which ensures promising prospects for our European customers," Hakkar told the Algeria Press Service.

Furthermore, Sonatrach intends to invest about $40 billion in oil and gas exploration and production from 2022 to 2026, Hakkar said.

The company has discovered three new oil fields since the beginning of the year, one of them with reserves of about a billion barrels.

Algeria ranks fifth leading gas producer in the world after the United States, Russia, Iran and Canada. The courtly is also among the top 20 crude oil producers, with average 982,000 barrels of oil produced daily as of February. Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach produces, refines, transports and sells petroleum product, being the largest company not only in Algeria but also across the African continent.