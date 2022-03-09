Algeria keen to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan

Ambassador of Algeria Brahim Romani on Wednesday said that his country was keen to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan as the country is a huge market for business relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Algeria Brahim Romani on Wednesday said that his country was keen to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan as the country is a huge market for business relations.

He said that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Algeria and both countries enjoyed good political relations.

However, it was the need of the hour that both countries should focus on improving trade and economic relations to achieve more beneficial results for their economies.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release.

The envoy said that Pakistan has great potential to enhance trade relations with the African region and its close cooperation with Algeria would help it in increasing its outreach to Africa. He said that Pakistan was strong in ICT and Algeria was keen to take benefit from its expertise to promote its ICT sector.

He said that an international trade fair would be held in Algeria in June this year and the Pakistani business community should participate in it to improve business linkages with Algerian counterparts and explore new avenues of trade promotion with Algeria.

He stressed for establishing a Pakistan Algeria Business Council to further improve business relations between the two countries.

He assured that his embassy would facilitate the Pakistani entrepreneurs in visas for visiting Algeria to explore business opportunities.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Algeria was quite low, which should be increased to at least US$ 1 billion with strong efforts from both sides.

He identified marble, granite, cotton, textiles, construction material, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, aluminium, plastic goods, electric and electronic items, food products and others as potential areas of trade cooperation between Pakistan and Algeria.

He said that Pakistan was producing many quality products and Algeria should focus on it for imports.

He assured that ICCI would like to work with the Algerian Embassy for enhancing connectivity between the private sectors to improve trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Algeria.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI also urged the both countries for encouraging regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.