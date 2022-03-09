UrduPoint.com

Algeria Keen To Promote Trade And Economic Ties With Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Algeria keen to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan

Ambassador of Algeria Brahim Romani on Wednesday said that his country was keen to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan as the country is a huge market for business relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Algeria Brahim Romani on Wednesday said that his country was keen to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan as the country is a huge market for business relations.

He said that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Algeria and both countries enjoyed good political relations.

However, it was the need of the hour that both countries should focus on improving trade and economic relations to achieve more beneficial results for their economies.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release.

The envoy said that Pakistan has great potential to enhance trade relations with the African region and its close cooperation with Algeria would help it in increasing its outreach to Africa. He said that Pakistan was strong in ICT and Algeria was keen to take benefit from its expertise to promote its ICT sector.

He said that an international trade fair would be held in Algeria in June this year and the Pakistani business community should participate in it to improve business linkages with Algerian counterparts and explore new avenues of trade promotion with Algeria.

He stressed for establishing a Pakistan Algeria Business Council to further improve business relations between the two countries.

He assured that his embassy would facilitate the Pakistani entrepreneurs in visas for visiting Algeria to explore business opportunities.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Algeria was quite low, which should be increased to at least US$ 1 billion with strong efforts from both sides.

He identified marble, granite, cotton, textiles, construction material, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, aluminium, plastic goods, electric and electronic items, food products and others as potential areas of trade cooperation between Pakistan and Algeria.

He said that Pakistan was producing many quality products and Algeria should focus on it for imports.

He assured that ICCI would like to work with the Algerian Embassy for enhancing connectivity between the private sectors to improve trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Algeria.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI also urged the both countries for encouraging regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Exchange Business Visit Algeria Chamber Shakeel June Market Commerce Textile Cotton All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Khuli Kachehris held to facilitate people

Khuli Kachehris held to facilitate people

24 seconds ago
 Two Sessions 2022; What it means for China and Pak ..

Two Sessions 2022; What it means for China and Pakistan

26 seconds ago
 Wales recall centre Davies, Navidi for France

Wales recall centre Davies, Navidi for France

27 seconds ago
 Supreme Court directs schools to submit schedule f ..

Supreme Court directs schools to submit schedule for evacuation from cantonment ..

31 seconds ago
 Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal w ..

Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal with future challenges: MPA Aye ..

4 minutes ago
 Development schemes worth Rs 2.544 bln approved

Development schemes worth Rs 2.544 bln approved

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>