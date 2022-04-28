UrduPoint.com

Algeria Threatens To Terminate Contract For Gas Supplies To Spain

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Algeria Threatens to Terminate Contract for Gas Supplies to Spain

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Algeria may terminate the contract for the supply of natural gas to Spain in the event of a violation of contractual obligations by Madrid and the launch of a gas reverse, the Arab country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Minister Mohamed Arkab received a message from his Spanish counterpart, Teresa Ribera, about "Spain's decision to start reversing gas through the Maghreb-Europe (MEG) gas pipeline."

The procedure is planned to be launched on Wednesday or Thursday, the Spanish side said.

"(Supply) of any amount of Algerian gas exported to Spain, but not directed to the party specified in the contract, will be considered a breach of contractual obligations and may lead to the termination of the contract between Algeria's Sonatrach and Spanish customers," the ministry said.

At the same time, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune promised on Sunday that Algeria would not stop gas supplies to Spain "regardless of the circumstances."

In 2021, Algeria did not renew the contract for gas supplies to Spain through the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline passing through Morocco. The termination of the contract is connected with the rupture of relations between Algeria and Morocco. All gas supplies from Algeria to Spain since November have been going through the Medgaz gas pipeline across the Mediterranean Sea.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Madrid Same Lead Spain Algeria Morocco May November Gas Sunday Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

1 hour ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

1 hour ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

1 hour ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

1 hour ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

1 hour ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.