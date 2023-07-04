Open Menu

Algeria To Cut Oil Production By Further 20,000Bpd In August - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Algeria to Cut Oil Production by Further 20,000Bpd in August - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Algeria has decided to voluntarily reduce its oil production by another 20,000 barrels per day in August, the Algerian Energy Ministry said on Monday.

"As part of the joint efforts of the OPEC+ countries and in support of additional cuts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation for the balance and stability of world oil markets, Algeria has decided to further reduce production by 20,000 barrels per day for the period from 1 to 31 August 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The voluntary cut will be on top of 48,000 barrel reduction approved in April. Algeria's total oil production should amount to 940,000 barrels per day in August, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia announced that it would extend July's voluntary cut in oil production by 1 million barrels per day to August. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would also voluntarily reduce oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August to ensure the balance of oil market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Russia Oil Algeria Saudi Arabia April July August Market From Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

1 hour ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

1 hour ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

2 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

2 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

2 hours ago
Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

2 hours ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

2 hours ago
 UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

3 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

3 hours ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

3 hours ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business