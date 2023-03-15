UrduPoint.com

Algeria To Supply 100 Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas To Market Annually For 5 Years - Company

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Algeria to Supply 100 Bln Cubic Meters of Gas to Market Annually for 5 Years - Company

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Algeria plans to supply to the market at least 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually over the next five years, Algerian oil and gas company Sonatrach CEO Toufik Hakkar said Tuesday.

Sonatrach will continue to reliably supply its partners with natural gas "until the demand for gas is guaranteed in the mid- and long term," Hakkar said at a gas conference in Oran, Algeria on Tuesday.

"Algeria intends to supply to the market at least 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually over the next five years," he said.

